EFL confirms significant Charlton Athletic news

The English Football League have confirmed in a statement that Charlton Athletic have been placed under a registration embargo for the foreseeable future.

The governing body addressed the recent dispute between Charlton’s majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer and the club’s executive Chairman, Matt Southall, outlining where they stand with regards to the sanctions they have imposed on the club.

“The EFL notes the concerning developments, including a number of unhelpful media comments, emanating from Charlton Athletic over the past 24 hours,” the statement reads.

“In parallel, the EFL had also made clear the requirements in respect to the source and sufficiency of funding necessary to fund the Club until June 2021. Those matters remain outstanding.”

It is implied that Nimer, has failed continuously to provide proof of funds to the EFL since the takeover formally announced by the club, and the issues have yet to be resolved.

As a result, the club have been sanctioned under a “registration embargo” until the EFL are given assurances that capital is available.

The statement concluded by stating that the EFL is “considering with its external advisors what further action should be taken” towards the football club.

The fallout begun on Monday night, with Nimer making allegations that Southall had used club money to fund his personal lifestyle, which was outlined in a letter sent to senior management and posts on social media.

As a result, it was implied that the Syrian businessman wanted to cut all his backing according to posts made on his Instagram account.

Southall then stated that Nimer had not provided a penny of funding since buying Charlton, adding that the majority shareholder was keen to make changes at senior management level.

Although the club released another statement on Southall’s behalf stating that Nimer had resigned as a director, the Syrian went on to deny this information.

The spat has since continued, with the majority shareholder continuing to post information about Southall, as reported by London News Online’s Louis Mendez.

It then emerged that the Charlton chairman placed long-serving club secretary Chris Parkes on gardening leave, after Parkes attempted to contact the EFL on behalf of Nimer.

At this stage, nothing seems close to being resolved, placing Charlton’s immediate future in doubt.

The Verdict

The EFL have decided to step in and release a statement about the situation at Charlton, and it confirms what had been reported earlier on Tuesday.

The embargo also applied during the January transfer window, which meant the club could only sign loan players. As it stands, the ban continues to be applied until the owners can prove they have the funds to run the club.

It leaves Charlton in a precarious position, and it not the ideal distraction the playing squad need from their fight against relegation.