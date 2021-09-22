EFL confirm Derby County punishment after following recent developments

Derby County have been hit with a 12-point deduction with immediate effect, as confirmed by the EFL.

It was announced on Friday night that the Rams were set for administration after the financial issues that the club have had for some time couldn’t be resolved in any other way.

The club revealed today that the administrators had now been appointed, which prompted a statement from the EFL stating that, as is the case, a 12-point deduction would follow straight away.

As a result Wayne Rooney’s side have dropped from 12th in the table to bottom of the league and they are now on -2 points, and nine points away from safety.

The EFL added that they have been in contact with the administrators as they look to provide further updates to the fans in the future as they search for a new buyer.

Worryingly for Derby, they still have another potential points deduction hanging over them following previous issues with the EFL, although no update was issues on whether the be applied just yet.

The verdict

This is what Derby fans will have expected but it’s still very sad for the fans to see, and the players, who had performed so well in the early parts of the season.

Now, with this initial deduction, they have a lot of work to do to climb the table, although the performance against Stoke last time out shows the spirit between Wayne Rooney and the players.

For the support, bigger issues lie ahead and they will follow developments closely to see if there are positive signs about the club coming out of the mess they find themselves in.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.

