EFL coach confirms interest in signing Leeds United man

Swindon Town coach Tommy Wright has confirmed that the League One side does hold an interest in signing Leeds United youngster Robbie Gotts in the final days of the domestic transfer window.

The market remains open for clubs in this country to do deals with one another and Gotts’ immediate future could lie away from Leeds with clubs keen on a loan deal.

He is a good young player with plenty of talent and potential and the Whites may well be eager to let him go this season so he can play regularly at a good level.

Indeed, Swindon are back in League One this season and play good football so a move there could be beneficial, with Wright confirming interest on their part.

He said via the Swindon Advertiser:

“I’ve watched Robbie quite a lot for Leeds – I know Leeds well having been there as a player.

“He’s a good young player. You can see me smiling as I say that. I’m not saying it’s definite, but there is a bit of interest there from our point of view.

“But I think there is quite a bit of interest from plenty of other clubs too in Robbie.”

Quiz: Do these celebrities support Huddersfield, Leeds United, Barnsley or Bradford City?

1 of 14 Gigi Hadid Leeds United Barnsley Huddersfield Town Bradford City

The Verdict

Gotts is one of several young players at Leeds that could need a move out on loan this season to continue with their progression.

We’re probably not going to see as many young players used this year by the Whites now that they are back in the Premier League so they need to ensure their progress is not hampered by a lack of game-time.

Swindon are looking to offer Gotts a chance, then, so let’s see if they are successful.