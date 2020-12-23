EFL club’s transfer stance on key man revealed as Celtic and Rangers interest emerges

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry says the club have no intention of selling attacker Siriki Dembele in the January transfer window, despite interest from a number of clubs further up the football pyramid.

Dembele has enjoyed an impressive season so far, scoring five goals and providing four assists in 17 league appearances to help Posh to fifth place in the current League One standings.

Now it seems as though the 24-year-old is starting to attract plenty of attention from elsewhere, with the latest reports claiming that both Celtic – where Dembele’s brother Karamoko plays – and Rangers are interested in the attacker.

There is also thought to be interest from the Premier League and Championship, with Fulham, Newcastle and Stoke all linked, but Fry is confident that Dembele’s contract situation means Peterborough can keep him until the end of this season at least.

Speaking to The Peterborough Telegraph about that interest in Dembele, Fry revealed: “Rangers have watched Siriki twice as have the Scottish national side. Newcastle manager Steve Bruce watched him at Crewe when he didn’t play well.

“There will always be interest in players like Siriki, but we don’t have to sell him. We have him for another 18 months and we’d rather he stayed until the summer when we can reassess his situation.” It is thought that Peterborough will demand around ten times the £200,000 fee they paid Grimsby for Dembele in the summer of 2018, meaning it could cost around £2million to secure the services of the 24-year-old. The Verdict It’s probably not a huge surprise to see the level of interest there is in Dembele ahead of the January transfer window. The attacker is already a hugely promising player who has the ability to make a big impact, and that is surely only going to increase as he improves with age. As a result, you can certainly understand why so many clubs are queueing up to sign him, since they are not going to want to miss out on the chance to do so, before he becomes even more expensive as his career goes on. However, Peterborough fans will be encouraged by their club’s stance here, given the importance that Dembele will surely have to any hopes the club hold of securing promotion back to the Championship this season.