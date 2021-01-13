EFL club’s stance on negotiations over £50m-rated Crystal Palace and West Ham target emerges

Watford don’t want to sell in-demand £50 million-rated forward Ismaila Sarr and will want potential suitors to reach £35 million to £40 million just to get negotiations started, according to The Athletic.

The 22-year-old was the subject of significant summer interest, with Manchester United, Liverpool, and Crystal Palace all failing in their attempts to agree a deal with the Hornets.

Palace and West Ham United have both been linked with Sarr in January, while John Barnes has indicated he could be a good signing for former club Liverpool, but it seems the Championship club are keen to hold on.

In a Q&A for The Athletic, Adam Leventhal has reported that Watford don’t want to sell the Senegal international and value him at around £50 million.

It is understood that the Hornets will want clubs to reach £35 million to £40 million just to get negotiations started, while upfront payments and add-ons are likely to make any deal a complex one.

Sarr has been a key player for Watford as they look to bounce straight back up to the Premier League this term, scoring four times and adding five assists in 18 Championship appearances.

It is thought that Sarr’s representatives had tried to secure him a move away from Vicarage Road in the summer but the player’s current stance is unclear.

The Verdict

It seems Watford are not interested in opening talks concerning Sarr unless it is for a significant fee.

You can’t blame them as the 22-year-old still has three and a half years left on his current deal and looks as though he could be central to their promotion hopes this term.

Even though he already has a proven record in the Premier League, it’s difficult to see the likes of Palace or West Ham splashing this sort of cash in January.