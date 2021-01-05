Bournemouth are determined not to sell Aston Villa and West Ham United target Josh King cheaply this month despite his contract expiring in the summer, according to a report from the Daily Star.

The 28-year-old was the target of significant Premier League interest in the summer but despite the Hammers tabling a £13 million for the striker, he remained at the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries have made a strong start to life back in the Championship as they look to return to the top tier at the first time of asking but King has barely featured, making just eight appearances this term.

With his contract set to expire in the summer, both Villa and West Ham have been linked with reigniting their interest this month but it seems Bournemouth are prepared to be strong.

The Daily Star has reported that the South Coast club are determined not to let the Norway international leave cheaply.

It is understood that the Hammers, who view King as their top target, are assessing other options and don’t want to pay over the odds for a player that will be a free agent at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old is a proven forward at Premier League level, having found the net 48 times in the division.

The Verdict

It seems the Cherries are prepared to be very strong when it comes to negotiating with the clubs targeting King.

That’s a risky strategy because they risk losing him for nothing next summer if they can’t find a buyer in the current window.

Bournemouth have made a strong start to the season without much of a contribution from King, so it might be best for them to lower their expectations to ensure a deal gets done.

You feel they may reassess their strategy if he is still at the club late in January.