EFL club’s stance on in-demand player revealed with West Ham, Palace and Celtic in pursuit

Crystal Palace and West Ham United are both interested in QPR attacker Bright Osayi-Samuel with the Championship club ready to sell the player in January, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

Osayi-Samuel’s current deal is set to expire in the summer and he is yet to agree a new one, meaning he could sign a pre-contract with a foreign club this month or leave for free in six months’ time.

TEAMtalk has reported that the R’s are willing to sell him this month to ensure they are properly compensated.

It doesn’t seem as if they’ll be short of suitors as it is understood Premier League duo Palace and West Ham are eyeing the winger, while there is also interest from Championship rivals Swansea City and Stoke City.

Celtic and Rangers have also been linked with a move for the R’s player, who could sign a pre-contract with them this month.

The 23-year-old looked to be on the move in the summer but a £4.75 million move to Club Brugge fell through and despite links to the likes of Palace, he stayed in west London.

Osayi-Samuel has stepped up his game over the past two seasons adding three goals and three assists so far this term, on the back of a 2019/20 campaign that saw him score five times and provide nine assists.

The Verdict

January looks as though it will be a pivotal month for Osayi-Samuel and it seems the R’s are ready to cash in on him.

While that may disappoint some fans, you feel it’s a move that makes a lot of sense as losing him for free in the summer would’ve been a really frustrating blow.

It’s no surprise to see the likes of West Ham and Palace – two clubs that are no stranger to looking to the Championship for talent – interested and they may be able to snap the 23-year-old up cheaply given his contract situation.