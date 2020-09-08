EFL club’s stance on Aston Villa’s rumoured interest in forward is revealed

AFC Bournemouth are reportedly willing to cash-in on Joshua King, amid interest from Aston Villa according to The Sun’s Tom Barclay.

Aston Villa keen on Josh King, as per @JPercyTelegraph, but Bournemouth yet to receive a bid. #afcb open to letting King go for the right price as he only has 1yr left on his deal. Club don't want a repeat of the Ryan Fraser situation with a key player running down their contract — Tom Barclay (@TomBarclay_) September 8, 2020

Aston Villa are in the market for a striker ahead of the new Premier League season, with King being one of those players targeted by Dean Smith’s side.

Villa missed out on the signing of Callum Wilson, with the forward opting to sign for Newcastle United for a fee believed to be in the region of £20million according to BBC Sport.

Villa finished 17th in the Premier League, as they confirmed their status in the top-flight for another season on the final day, as they bettered Bournemouth’s result.

The Cherries were relegated into the Championship, and Jason Tindall will know that he faces a tough fight to keep hold of some of his key players ahead of their season opener against Blackburn Rovers this weekend.

Bournemouth have already lost Ryan Fraser on a free transfer, after the winger opted to run down his contract, before eventually signing for Newcastle United.

Aston Villa face Burton Albion in the second round of the EFL Cup next week, before taking on Sheffield United in their first league match of the season.

The Verdict:

You can understand their thinking behind this one.

With Bournemouth recently losing Ryan Fraser on a free, the club won’t be wanting that to happen with King, especially when he’s been in such good form.

I’m not surprised in the slightest to hear that he’s wanted by a Premier League club, and I’d be stunned if he was a Bournemouth player by the end of the year.

He’s too good for the Championship, and I think he’d be an excellent signing for Aston Villa.