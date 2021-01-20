EFL club’s stance on £1m-rated Celtic, Charlton and Swansea target clarified

Charlton Athletic have had two bids turned down for Joel Randall with Exeter City holding a £1 million valuation of the Celtic and Swansea City target, according to Addicks boss Lee Bowyer.

Randall has broken through into the Exeter first team this season, scoring eight times and adding five assists in his 27 appearances this term, and his emergence hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Celtic and Swansea have been linked with a move for the 21-year-old earlier this month and it seems Charlton are hot in pursuit as well.

Speaking to London News Online after his side’s 2-1 defeat to Peterborough United yesterday, Bowyer indicated that the Grecians’ valuation could price the Addicks out of a deal.

He said: “We’ve made two bids for him but I don’t think he’s going to be in our price range, from what I hear. He’s a good, young player. But he’s only played about 15 games in League Two in his career. He wouldn’t be for now, he’d be a project for the future. From what I understand, what they’re asking for would be out of our price range.

“Yes, something like that – around a million but I think that’s a lot of money for someone who’s played 14-16 games in League Two. That’s a lot of money for someone that’s done that. But I like him, I think he’s a good player.”

Exeter boss Matt Taylor has denied claims that the winger is out of contract in the summer.

Randall is capable of playing across the forward line or on either flank but has been utilised mostly on the right by Exeter this term.

Charlton have already signed two new attacking options this month as they look to bolster their squad for a promotion push but it seems they’re still keen to bring more players in.

The top 16 Charlton Athletic record player departures – Which club did they join though?

1 of 16 Which club did Darren Bent sign for when he left Charlton Athletic for £22.28 million? Aston Villa Tottenham Hotspur Sunderland Ipswich Town

The Verdict

Randall certainly looks like an exciting young player and it’s no surprise that Charlton – and others – and sniffing around him.

It seems that Exeter are prepared to be strong in their negotiations, so it will be very interesting to see whether anyone is willing to stretch to near the £1 million valuation.

That may indeed prove too much for the Addicks at this point, though it would seem a sound investment if they were willing to agree such a deal.

It’s a fee that you feel should be more agreeable for the likes of Celtic and Swansea.