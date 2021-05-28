EFL club’s stance in transfer pursuit of Leicester City man becomes clearer

Peterborough United are still expected to attempt to sign Josh Knight from Leicester City this summer, with the Peterborough Telegraph reporting that Posh are keen on re-signing the 23-year-old.

Knight previously spent time on loan with Darren Ferguson’s side back in the 2018/19 and 2019/20 campaigns and could now be set for a third spell at London Road if the two clubs can come to an agreement over terms this summer.

The centre back spent the entirety of last season on loan in the Sky Bet Championship with Wycombe Wanderers, making 39 appearances across all competitions as the Chairboys eventually succumbed to relegation back to League One.

Leicester took up the option of extending Knight’s contract at the King Power Stadium by another year, however it appears unlikely that the defender will be considered for first team selection by Brendan Rodgers.

The addition of Knight would add some much needed second tier experience to the Peterborough backline, with only Mark Beevers having played at that level before.

The Verdict

Peterborough are a club who are extremely well run and there is no doubt that they have covered the all angles in preparation for making this potential signing.

Knight obviously has past experience of playing for the club which is an added bonus to the fact that he played regularly in the Championship for Wycombe in the season just gone.

Keeping Posh in the division would undoubtedly be an appealing challenge that the 23-year-old may wish to take on as it appears he has little or no future at Leicester.

Now would be a brilliant time for him to find a permanent home and moving to Peterborough after they have just achieved promotion is a good thing for any player, let alone one that must know the club like the back of his hand after spending two previous spells there.