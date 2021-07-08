EFL clubs potentially on red alert as Leeds United man’s availability revealed

Leeds United winger Jordan Stevens has been told to find a new club this summer, as reported by Football Insider.

The 21-year-old is one of four Leeds players who have been told to try and secure a permanent move ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The winger, who can also operate in the middle of the park, has made five first-team appearances for Marcelo Bielsa’s side but is now believed to be surplus to requirements at Elland Road.

Stevens joined The Whites in 2018 from Forest Green Rovers after coming through the League Two club’s academy system.

The winger spent the first half of the 2020/21 campaign with Richie Wellens’ Swindon Town, but as his minutes decreased as the season progressed, he was recalled and sent to Bradford City.

Stevens’ time at Bradford followed the same pattern as he saw a lack of minutes. The winger only made one start for The Bantams and appeared 15 times from the bench.

The verdict

Game time will be the ultimate priority for Stevens. Despite playing more minutes in League One, it seems that a League Two club will be the best option for his development.

The fact that Leeds picked him up three years ago shows that he quite clearly has potential. It is now about finding a club that believes in him and will trust him more than the clubs he spent the 2020/21 season with.

He may even attract higher-level interest. He may be deemed by some clubs as a player for the future, and he could potentially be integrated into their youth set-up.

Stevens has football league experience and is still just 21 years of age, he should have no real issues with finding suitors in the EFL.

