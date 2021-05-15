EFL club’s position over Ipswich transfer target revealed

Oldham Athletic have confirmed that they are in talks with striker Conor McAleny over a new deal to keep him at the club beyond this summer.

McAleny joined Oldham on a one-year deal last summer following his release from Fleetwood Town, and has enjoyed an impressive debut campaign at Boundary Park.

The 28-year-old scored 21 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions for the Latics, who finished 18th in the League Two standings.

That is something that has seemingly attracted attention in the striker, with recent reports claiming that League One Ipswich are keen on signing McAleny.

It is set to be a busy summer of change at Ipswich, with manager Paul Cook having reportedly told most of his current squad that they are free to find themselves a new club during the summer transfer window.

However, it seems as though Oldham are keen to retain the services of McAleny for the coming campaign, with the club announcing in their end of season retained list that talks are ongoing with the striker about extending his stay with the club for the 2021/22 campaign.

The Verdict

It is probably no surprise that Oldham are keen to retain the services of McAleny for next season.

His impact for the Latics has been a significant one, and it is no surprise they want to retain his goal threat for next season.

However, the ball is in McAleny’s court with regards to his future, given it is his decision as to whether or not to sign a new deal, and a move to Ipswich could certainly be appealing for him.

Indeed, given Ipswich’s League One status, and the funds and space in the budget they ought to receive by moving on so many members of their squad, means you feel they ought to be able to offer McAleny a better deal than a League Two club such as Oldham.