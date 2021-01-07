EFL clubs on alert as Leeds United consider player decision

Leeds United could recall Ryan Edmondson from his loan spell with Aberdeen, as EFL interest emerges in the striker.

The 19-year-old is highly-rated at Elland Road, and he had been involved with the first-team after joining the club from York City two years ago.

However, he has obviously found it difficult to get near the XI under Marcelo Bielsa, so a loan to the Dons was sorted at the start of the current season.

It hasn’t really gone to plan for the teenager though, as he picked up an injury in his first game against Rangers, and has managed just two goals in 13 league games overall.

Despite that, the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (12:32) confirmed that Derek McInnes wants to keep Edmondson at Pittodrie for the season, but reporter David Anderson revealed the Scots may not get their wish.

Leeds director of football Victor Orta will instead focus on sending young players out on loan and Jordan Stevens, who was at Swindon, is set to move to Bradford. Ryan Edmondson may be recalled from Aberdeen and moved on to an EFL club. #lufc — David Anderson (@MirrorAnderson) January 7, 2021

That’s after he explained there is Football League interest in the player, leaving Leeds with a decision to make in the coming days and weeks.

Either way, it seems inevitable that Edmondson will continue to develop away from Elland Road this season.

The verdict

Leeds have plenty of talented youngsters at the club, with Edmondson one of those. So, this is a big call for them to make, and they need to find a club that can allow him to flourish.

The loan at Aberdeen hasn’t been a disaster by any means, but they may feel he could go into the EFL and start every game.

Ultimately, we will see what they decide, and it will be interesting to see where Edmondson ends up.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.