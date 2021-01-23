EFL clubs on alert with Arsenal set to make player decision

Arsenal are willing to let talented youngster Reiss Nelson leave the club to join a Championship outfit on loan this month.

Arsenal looking into a potential Championship loan move for Reiss Nelson this month. His game-time has dried up and development stalled – club clearly saw improvement in Smith Rowe following his stint at Huddersfield. Could be one that progresses in the coming days. — Mark Mann-Bryans (@MarkyMBryans) January 22, 2021

Boss Mikel Arteta has shown faith in several younger players recently, but Nelson has still struggled for game time at the Emirates.

After coming back from injury, the 21-year-old started in the FA Cup third-round win over Newcastle, however he didn’t make the squad against Southampton today.

And, that could be because a move is in the pipeline, with reporter Mark Mann-Bryans suggesting Nelson is Championship bound.

“Arsenal looking into a potential Championship loan move for Reiss Nelson this month. His game-time has dried up and development stalled – club clearly saw improvement in Smith Rowe following his stint at Huddersfield.

“Could be one that progresses in the coming days.”

As touched upon, Emile Smith Rowe seems to have benefited hugely from a loan spell with Huddersfield in the previous campaign, and Nelson would hope he could have a similar impact.

The winger, who has represented England’s U21 side, had been linked with Norwich earlier this month as part of a deal that would see Emi Buendia move to the capital.

The verdict

You can imagine that there will be a long list of clubs chasing Nelson if he is available, as he is a superb talent and has the ability to star in the Championship.

His pace, dribbling and quality on the ball would make him a real threat, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

From Nelson’s perspective, he needs to be playing games, so a temporary switch would allow him to do that, and it could help his long-term development.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.