EFL club’s financial boost from potential Man United summer deal emerges amid Spurs and Dortmund links

Carlisle United will reportedly earn 5% of the sale if Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is sold, with Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund thought to be leading the race to sign the 23-year-old.

Henderson is currently battling David De Gea for the number one jersey at Old Trafford but it is understood one of the pair will be moved on this summer.

Spurs and Dortmund have both been linked with the 23-year-old shot-stopper and it seems as though League Two side Carlisle may be tracking the situation closely.

The Cumbrians sold Henderson to Man United in 2014 and, according to The Sun, are continuing to benefit from their deal with the Premier League giants as they receive £10,000 every time he makes an appearance.

On top of that, the report claims that they will be entitled to 5% of any sale of Henderson.

The keeper has progressed through the Red Devils’ academy system since joining the club, as well as spending time out on loan with Stockport, Grimsby Town, Shrewsbury, and most recently Sheffield United.

He has played second fiddle to De Gea this term and was handed his England debut back in November but it seems a decision is set to be made over his situation – with Carlisle likely to benefit either way.

The Verdict

This is evidence of a very smart bit of business from the EFL club and a move that you’d hope others would look to emulate when they sell young players to Premier League outfits.

Whatever happens, it seems as though Carlisle will benefit from the current situation – either they’ll continue to earn £10,000 per game if he stays at Old Trafford or they’ll earn 5% of his sale, which would surely be a significant fee.

A free transfer or a player-swap deal could be problematic but that looks very unlikely.

You’ve got to applaud the smart business move that the Cumbrian club made and their supporters will surely love to hear about it.