EFL clubs circle in-demand Sunderland man as key transfer update emerges

Sunderland could be on the receiving end of offers for Will Grigg, according to Football Insider.

The forward has endured a torrid time since moving to the Stadium Of Light in January 2019.

The 29-year-old has scored just nine goals in his two years with the club leading him to drop down the pecking order with the League One club.

Lee Johnson has taken charge of the first team and is looking to improve his squad, but with funds limited it’s likely that he may have to offload players in order to fund potential arrivals.

Given these reports it could be Grigg that is heading for the exit door.

Football Insider claim that Salford City, MK Dons and Shrewsbury Town are all interested in a move for the Northern Ireland international.

Grigg has started just six games for Sunderland so far this season and is yet to find the back of net, meaning that he could be allowed to move on if the right deal presented itself.

With the striker not featuring for the club since mid-December it seems that he will have a decision to make as he entertains the prospect of a move to get his career back on track.

The Verdict

Things just haven’t worked out for Will Grigg at Sunderland.

Since arriving for a fee of £3million the hope was that the striker would be the man to fire the Black Cats back to the Championship after suffering back-to-back relegations.

That hasn’t happened and given the quality that he possesses, it seems to make sense that he’d make a move that could see him re-find his confidence in front of goal.