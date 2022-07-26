EFL clubs circle as new of Wolves player’s availability emerges

A number of Football League clubs are interested in signing Wolves midfielder Luke Cundle, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Cundle has come through the academy ranks at Wolves, and recently himself on the fringes of Bruno Lage’s first-team.

The 20-year-old has made a total of seven senior appearances for the Midlands club, six of which came last season.

Which club did Wolves sign these 20 players from while playing in the Football League?

1 of 20 Kevin McDonald Burnley Dundee Sheffield United Celtic

Now it seems as though the midfielder could be on the move this summer, in order to benefit from more regular senior football.

According to this latest update, Wolves are set to let Cundle leave the club on loan this summer, to boost his first-team opportunities for the 2022/23 campaign.

It is thought that a several EFL clubs are therefore now interested in deals to secure the services of the midfielder on a temporary basis, following the revelation he has been made available for loan.

As things stand, there are four years remaining on Cundle’s contract with Wolves, securing his future at Molineux until the end of the 2025/26 season.

The Verdict

It is no surprise to see this interest in Cundle, who could be an excellent signing for an EFL club.

The midfielder has already held his own in impressive style when thrown in somewhat at the deep end in the Premier League, so he certainly has the potential to thrive in the Football League.

Indeed, the versatility he provides with his ability to fill a range of midfield roles also makes his a useful asset, while the chance to test himself week in, week out, will surely appeal to Cundle himself.

With that in mind, you get the feeling that there should be plenty of EFL clubs moving quickly to try and get a deal done here, and ensure one of their rivals does not beat them to it.