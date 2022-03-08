EFL club’s announcement could end Celtic, Leeds and Rangers summer pursuit: Opinion

The Coventry City faithful were handed a real boost yesterday as the club announced that midfielder Gustavo Hamer had signed a new contract with the club.

Hamer joined ahead of the 2020/21 campaign and has been a key figure in helping Mark Robins’ side win promotion from League One and then establish themselves in the Championship.

A technically gifted midfielder that is tenacious out of possession, the Sky Blues player has scored eight goals and provided nine assists in 74 appearances for the club to date – and fans will be hoping his contributions continue for some time yet.

The 24-year-old’s new deal runs until 2024 and the impact of it could well be felt across Britain, influencing the summer plans of a number of clubs.

Football League World exclusively revealed earlier this month that the midfielder was emerging as a target for both Celtic and Rangers ahead of the next transfer window.

Premier League trio Brentford, Leeds United, and Norwich City are also understood to be keeping tabs on Hamer’s situation.

Before yesterday’s announcement, the Brazilian-born Dutchman was set to enter the final year of his contract in the summer and that will have given the sides in pursuit hope that they could prize him away from Coventry in the upcoming window.

But the Sky Blues have made their negotiating position much stronger now and with Hamer’s valuation likely bumped up significantly as a result, it would not be a surprise if Monday’s contract announcement means that the likes of Celtic, Rangers, and Leeds feel this summer isn’t the right time to make a move for him.

What may once have been something of a bargain buy, could now be a costly deal to get done – particularly as the Sky Blues will likely want to build on this season’s momentum and launch another play-off push next term.

Hamer’s presence in the midfield will be central to Robins’ plans in that regard and he won’t want to let the 24-year-old go.

Likewise, the contract is proof that the player is happy where he is right now and though his head could be turned, it seems unlikely he’d try to force a move so soon.

Hamer looks like a player capable of thriving at the likes of Celtic, Leeds or Rangers in the future but it seems they might have to be patient.