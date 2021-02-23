EFL club’s academy talent drawing interest from Villa, Leeds, Liverpool and others

Aston Villa, Fulham, Manchester City, Leeds United, Liverpool, and Wolves have all reportedly taken an interest in some of Cardiff City’s best U15s and U16s.

With Brexit making the signing of young European talent more difficult, it seems Premier League clubs are turning more of their focus to British academies.

According to WalesOnline, Cardiff’s youth-setup has drawn the attention of some top-flight clubs.

The report claims that academy insiders have revealed that Villa, Fulham, Man City, Leeds, Liverpool, and Wolves have all taken interest in some of the more talented players in the Bluebirds’ U15s and U16s sides.

Their older academy players appear to have caught the eye as well, with Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion understood to be among the clubs keeping tabs on 19-year-old Kieron Evans.

The Championship club have made changes to their youth setup over the past season and there has been a clearer path to the first team.

Since the arrival of Mick McCarthy, teenage duo Rubin Colwill and Isaak Davies have both been part of their matchday squads – with the former even making his debut against Coventry City.

The Verdict

You feel with the new difficulties top clubs face due to Brexit, it could become more difficult for EFL clubs to hold onto their talented young players.

Cardiff’s academy seems to be receiving a fair bit of attention, which is both a blessing and a curse.

Clearly, the Bluebirds are doing something right and bringing through an exciting new generation of talent but it’s not going unnoticed and that could mean they lose out on seeing some of them pull on a blue shirt.

They’ll be hoping that the clearer path to the first team in the Welsh capital means some players opt to stay put.