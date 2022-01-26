EFL club weighing up transfer move for Manchester United defender

Walsall are considering a loan move for Manchester United defender Reece Devine, as per a report from Football Insider.

The 20-year-old, who spent the first half of the campaign on a loan stint with Scottish Premiership outfit St Johnstone, was confined to just six appearances in the league.

The English giants recalled Devine earlier this month, with the Red Devils assessing the next best move for the young left-back since.

Walsall in chase for a full-back this month, with Saddlers boss Matt Taylor confirming this in an interview with the Express & Star back in November.

QUIZ: Can you name the player who scored the first Walsall goal in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 Who scored the first goal of the 18/19 season against Plymouth? Andy Cook Zeli Ishmail Luke Leahy Morgan Ferrier

Devine has not been included in United’s U23s since he has arrived back in Manchester, with the young left-back featuring regularly within the youth set up prior to his move north of the border.

Starting his youth career with Wolves, Devine left for Manchester City, before making the cross-city switch in 2018.

The verdict

A full-back has been on the agenda for a while now at the Bescot Stadium, with it not being so surprising that a deal for the Manchester United defender could be on the cards.

With time now running out in this window, the League 2 outfit will be hoping to seal the deal as soon as possible, so that Taylor can start to integrate Devine into his side.

Sitting 10 points above the relegation zone and 12 away from the play-off, it would appear that Walsall are heading for mid-table mediocrity, however, a lot can change in the 20 games that the Midlands club still have left to play.