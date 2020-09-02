EFL club want £7m as Brighton, Leeds United, West Brom and Aston Villa circle

Brentford want £7 million for left-back Rico Henry as interest grows in the player, as per Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (15:54)

The 23-year-old defender was one of the Bees’ standout stars last season as Thomas Frank’s side narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League.

His stellar form has attracted interest from the likes of Brighton, Leeds, Aston Villa and West Brom – but any of the aforementioned four teams will have to fork out £7m if Brentford are to consider selling the player.

Henry was an ever-present figure for Brentford last season with him making 51 appearances in total for the west London outfit across all competitions.

The left-back is not the only Brentford player attracting interest in the transfer window this summer, with the prolific Ollie Watkins being courted by several Premier League sides, most notably Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Said Benrahma and Bryan Mbeumo have each been linked with moves away to the Premier League this summer.

The verdict

In my eyes, the majority of them Premier League clubs keen on Henry should not be put off by the £7m price-tag at all.

In truth, I think this would be a real coup for anyone to get Henry for that reported figure, given his consistency and excellent ability both defensively and offensively from left-back.

Henry has all the attributes required to cut it in the Premier League and he seemingly never gets injured.

I expect bids to come in for the player very soon.