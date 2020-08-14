EFL club targeting move for Nottingham Forest player

Port Vale are interested in signing Nottingham Forest youngster Kieran Hayes, according to Nottinghamshire Live.

Vale seem to have a good relationship with Forest after taking Jake Taylor on loan this season, with the midfielder going from strength to strength during his time at Vale Park.

Vale are now reportedly looking to bring in another youngster from the City Ground for next season, with young forward Kieran Hayes said to be on their radar.

Hayes spent time on loan at Truro City last season, and the 21-year-old will now be looking to gain experience of first-team football in the EFL.

The young forward has caught the eye for Forest’s Under-23 side, and Vale are now said to have brought in the player on trial as they begin to take a look at him in training.

Forest have benefited from their younger players going out on loan in recent seasons; the likes of Tyler Walker, Joe Worrall and Ryan Yates have spent time away from the City Ground on loan, and have thrived since returning to the Reds.

The Verdict

Hayes looks to be an exciting talent who could be a shrewd signing for Vale.

Vale are in need of a new striker up top to help fire in the goals to push them towards the top

of League Two, and a young, exciting player like Hayes could be a shrewd addition.

His lack of experience in League Two is a concern, so it all depends on whether he can cope with the physicality and demands of the EFL.