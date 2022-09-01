EFL club strike agreement with West Brom for 19-year-old

Crawley Town have signed Tom Fellows from West Bromwich Albion on a season-long loan, as was confirmed on the club’s website this evening.

The 19-year-old made six appearances for the Baggies in 2021/22 and his contract at The Hawthorns runs until the summer of 2024.

The Baggies have brought in several attacking reinforcements this summer that have blocked Fellows’ pathway to the first team, and therefore a loan spell appears to be best for both parties.

Crawley were very impressive in the final third in patches last season, and showed their true potential in an impressive Carabao Cup second round victory over Fulham last week.

Manager Kevin Betsy explained why Crawley have moved for the teenager when he spoke to the club’s website.

He said: “Tom is an exciting attacking player that brings quality to our squad.

“He is highly thought of by West Brom and we look forward to welcoming him to the club.”

Crawley are yet to pick up a win in League Two so far this season, and have allowed striker Kwesi Appiah to depart to Colchester United on loan today, creating space for an addition like Fellows in the squad.

A handful of exciting substitute appearances suggested that Fellows has ability above fourth tier level and it will be interesting to see how he settles in at Broadfield Stadium.

The Verdict

Crawley have a very deep squad for League Two level, with WAGMI United showing a lot of ambition in the transfer market in their first window since taking over the club.

Fellows may have to bide his time to break into the starting XI under Betsy, but the Baggies will be monitoring his progress closely having shown some faith in the youngster last season.

One complication with playing time could be that Fellows is the sixth domestic loan arrival in RH10, and therefore Betsy will not be able to name all of them in a matchday squad.

That situation only intensifies the competition on the training ground, and it will be a test of character to see how Fellows stands up to that.