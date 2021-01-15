EFL club set to sign Leeds United player

Leeds United midfielder Robbie Gotts is in advanced talks with League Two outfit Salford City over the possibility over a loan deal, according to Football Insider.

Gotts, whose made just three first-team appearances since coming through the ranks at Elland Road outfit, has spent the first-half of this season on loan at Lincoln City.

However, the 21-year-old has struggled for opportunities at Cincil Bank, featuring just 12 times in all competitions, and has been restricted to just four League One starts under Michael Appleton.

16 questions about Marcelo Bielsa that Leeds United fans may struggle to get correct – Can you get full marks?

1 of 16 How old is Marcelo Bielsa? 55 60 63 65

Gotts was meant to spent the entire campaign with the Imps, but Football Insider believe that Leeds are expected to terminate that deal in order for the midfielder to spent the remainder of the campaign with the Red Devils, who’re owned by the Class of 92.

Despite scoring his first professional goal in Lincoln’s EFL Trophy victory over Accrington Stanley in midweek, Gotts’ time with the League One leaders appears to be over – with a switch to Salford imminent.

The Verdict

This is an interesting move.

On one hand, Leeds won’t be overly keen on Gotts dropping from a league, but they’d be more focused on the midfielder seeing more game-time as opposed to worrying about what division he’s playing in.

And whilst Salford have endured a tough start to 2021, with the Red Devils just three points adrift of the League Two leaders, there’s every chance Gotts will be involved in a promotion race.