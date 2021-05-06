EFL club set to offer 12-goal forward new contract amid interest from Celtic, Rangers, Fulham and Watford

Peterborough United are reportedly in talks with Siriki Dembele over a new contract according to Peterborough Today.

Dembele has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the League One side, who have recently won promotion into the Championship.

The 24-year-old has made 45 appearances in all competitions this term, and has chipped in with 12 goals and 12 assists for Posh, who will be hoping they can settle into life in the second-tier in the 2021/22 season.

It appears as though Dembele’s strong showings haven’t gone unnoticed though, with the likes of Fulham, Watford, Brentford, Celtic, Rangers and AFC Bournemouth all being reportedly interested in signing the forward during the summer transfer window.

A move to either side could be tempting for him as well, with Watford already having booked their spot in the Premier League for next year’s campaign.

Whilst Brentford and AFC Bournemouth will both be vying for a spot in the top-flight next term, as they battle it out in the play-offs in the Championship.

But Peterborough United are seemingly keen to keep Dembele at the club for the foreseeable future, with the club holding talks with him over a new contract at London Road.

His current contract isn’t set to expire until the summer of 2022, but the League One side are evidently eager for Dembele to be tied down to a new contract at the earliest of opportunities.

Dembele and his Peterborough United team-mates will be looking to pick up a win in their final match in League One this term, when they take on Doncaster Rovers at the Keepmoat Stadium.

The Verdict:

This is a sensible move by Peterborough United.

Dembele has played a key role in the club’s promotion-winning season this term, and I think he’s more than capable of playing to a high standard in the Championship in the near future.

I’m not surprised to see that other clubs are interested in signing him either, especially when he’s only got one more year on his contract with Posh.

It’ll be interesting to see whether Peterborough can reach a fresh agreement with Dembele heading into the summer transfer window.