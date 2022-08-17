EFL club set to move on from Man United transfer deal as Red Devils stall

Wycombe Wanderers have moved on to other targets after delays in their bid to sign Manchester United keeper Nathan Bishop on loan.

David Stockdale was number one for the Chairboys as they reached the play-off final last season but with his deal expiring in the summer, the experienced stopper has joined League One promotion rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

That forced Gareth Ainsworth to look into the market and 22-year-old Bishop, who spent the previous campaign in League Two with Mansfield, was known to be a target.

However, in a fresh update shared today by journalist Alan Nixon, Wycombe have been unable to finalise a deal with the Red Devils, who are still yet to decide whether to let Bishop go.

And, as a result, the League One outfit are now looking to finalise a deal for Livingston keeper Max Stryjek.

That will be a welcome addition for Ainsworth, who is keen to strengthen his squad after a disappointing start to the campaign, which sees Wycombe currently sitting 20th in the table after three losses in four, where they have conceded eight times.

The verdict

You can understand why Wycombe were keen on Bishop as he proved with Mansfield that he is a talented keeper and he would be ready to make the step up.

However, this shows the difficulties with transfers and how you must be patient as you look to get players in.

Obvious, with Bishop a United player, they are within their right to wait before making a decision on his next step and Wycombe feel they need to look elsewhere to get a deal done, which is understandable.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.