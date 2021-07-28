EFL club set to make transfer offer for former Birmingham City and Hull City man

Cheltenham Town are said to be set to offer a contract to midfielder Dan Crowley this summer, as per a recent report by Gloucestershire Live.

The 23-year-old became a free agent earlier this summer after being released by the Blues and is currently searching for a fresh start in his career after taking in numerous spells with different sides.

Crowley featured as a trialist for the Robins in their emphatic pre-season victory over Hereford on Tuesday as they ran out as resounding 8-1 winners on the night.

The versatile midfield player also featured on trial for Doncaster Rovers recently against Newcastle United and is seemingly keeping his options open as he plots his next move.

He performed well for Cheltenham in last night’s game and stood out due to his close control and movement.

A talented midfield player who was once on the books of Arsenal and Aston Villa, Crowley spent last season on loan with Hull City in Sky Bet League One and helped the Tigers to win the title as they went up as champions.

The Verdict

Crowley is a player that I like a lot and I think that if he was more consistent in his play, Birmingham may well have handed him a new deal.

This would be a major coup for Cheltenham Town if they can get a player of his talents through the door and he is capable of filling in across various positions in the midfield.

He is still only 23 and already has some great experience under his belt, so this addition would tick a lot of boxes for a club that has only just made it into League One.

If they can get this deal over the line, it will certainly make a lot of their league rivals sit up and take notice and all in all it would do their chances of staying up no harm at all.