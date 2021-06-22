EFL club set to capitalise on Liverpool player decision

Accrington Stanley are reportedly set to sign Liam Coyle, who will leave Liverpool this summer after being released.

The 21-year-old penned a new deal with the Premier League club last summer but they’ve now decided it’s time to left him go.

The Anfield outfit published their retained list at the start of the month, which confirmed the departure of four of their academy players – Coyle, Joe Hardy, Abdi Sharif, and Jack Walls – when their contracts expire this summer.

According to Goal, Accrington are set to take advantage of Liverpool’s decision with Coyle set to sign for the League One club.

Bolton are understood to have run the rule over him last season but passed on the chance to sign him.

The midfielder has been part of the Liverpool academy since the age of 10 and developed through the club’s age-group sides but has never been given a chance at senior level.

Coyle is most comfortable in a holding midfield role in front of the back-four and, as he told the club website back in 2017, is a player that relishes a tackle.

He’s a confident player in possession as well and his quality in midfield recognised at an international level, having featured in a number of Northern Ireland U21s squads.

The Verdict

This signing is likely to really excite Accrington fans as their club land a 21-year-old from Liverpool, who looks to have a bright future.

He’s never got his chance to impress at first team level at Anfield but his 11 years with the club show how highly-regarded his must’ve been there.

A bit of patience may be needed as Coyle is yet to make his senior debut but this could be a move that pays dividends a few years down the line.

In a summer where money is limited, moves like this look all the more impressive.