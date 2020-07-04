EFL club set to announce signing of departed Blackburn Rovers man next week

Jack Evans is set to sign for Forest Green Rovers after his Blackburn Rovers departure at the end of last month.

The 19-year-old is a product of the Blackburn youth academy. He gained good experience in both the U18 and U23 side’s, but never featured for the first-team.

Now as club’s announce their retained lists, Evans was one of a handful of youngsters who was released by Blackburn at the end of their contracts last month.

But Football Insider is claiming that Evans has signed a two-year deal with Forest Green, and that the club will announce the news next week.

Evans is a left full-back who is also capable of playing at centre-back. Many Rovers fans will have heard his name, and some will be disappointed that they never got to see him in action.

He joins a Forest Green side who ended their League Two season in 10th after some patchy form from New Year saw them win just twice in 2020, and fall out of play-off contention.

As for Blackburn, they would likely have wanted to keep Evans on for at least another year, but given the current climate of football, player departures are likely going to be more common this summer.

The verdict

Forest Green are a team on the up, and they have been for several years. They’ll be taking a punt on an unproved player in Evans, but the youngster now has a chance to prove his worth with a good EFL team, and to show Blackburn what they’re missing out on.