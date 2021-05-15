EFL club reveal player action amid links to Derby and Sheffield Wednesday

Swindon Town have offered Akin Odimayo a new contract amid interest from Derby County, Stoke City, Sheffield Wednesday, and Preston North End.

The 21-year-old arrived at the County Ground last summer and has impressed in his first season with the Robins.

Odimayo’s current deal with Swindon is set to expire at the end of the current season and reports back in April revealed that Derby, Stoke, Wednesday, and Preston are all keen on the defender.

A fresh development on his future emerged yesterday as the South West club announced their released and retained list.

In the statement on Swindon’s website, the Robins revealed that Odimayo had been offered new terms to stay at the club despite their relegation to League Two.

It is believed that the County Ground outfit can trigger a one-year option in his contract to ensure the defender doesn’t leave as a free agent this summer but it appears they may be trying to tie him down for longer.

Should Odimayo agree terms, it would mean Swindon are in a much stronger negotiating position should the clubs in pursuit push to sign him this summer.

The Verdict

It seems as though Swindon are hoping to tie Odimayo down for longer than the one-year option they can trigger in his current contract.

That would be something of a setback for the likes of Derby and Wednesday, as it would put the South West club in a much stronger negotiating position.

Odimayo has been impressive in his first season with Swindon and it would be understandable if he’s keen to ply his trade above League Two next season.

That said, you’d question whether he’s ready for the Championship but Wednesday could make sense as they prepare for life in League One.