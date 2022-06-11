EFL club respond as Crystal Palace move to beat Aston Villa and Spurs to summer deal

Peterborough United have rejected a £4 million offer from Crystal Palace for Aston Villa and Tottenham target Ronnie Edwards, according to Football Insider.

Posh are preparing for life back in League One after being relegated from the Championship in 2021/22 and will hope to have the 19-year-old to call upon in the third tier next term.

Edwards was a regular fixture in the side last season – making 38 appearances in all competitions – but the additional exposure has left Peterborough with a battle on their hands to keep him.

Football Insider has reported that the EFL club have rejected a £4 million bid from Palace for the teenage defender.

Villa, Spurs, and Southampton are all said to be interested in the England U19 international as well.

The report claims that Peterborough are holding out for a bigger fee for the centre-back but are braced for bids from the other Premier League clubs in pursuit.

Edwards joined Posh from Barnet in 2020 and signed a new long-term deal last May, which keeps him under contract at the Weston Homes Stadium until 2025.

The Verdict

Peterborough have a real talent on their hands in Edwards and it is clear they know it.

They may be heading down to League One but they’re wily operators in the transfer market, particularly when it comes to selling players, and are under no obligation to sell given his long contract.

It will be about whether one of Villa, Spurs, Palace, or Southampton – or perhaps another club entirely – can reach their valuation of Edwards before the window closes.

Any money raised from the sale can be reinvested into the squad but you feel they’d be happy to keep him around for 2022/23, particularly as his value will surely only rise as he continues to develop.