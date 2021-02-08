EFL club receive encouraging player update concerning on-loan West Brom man

Lincoln City are set to welcome back attacker Callum Morton to the squad after he suffered a serious shoulder injury back in September.

Michael Appleton managed to bring in the 21-year-old on loan from West Brom in the first transfer window of the campaign, and it was considered a coup or the Imps as Morton had shone in League Two by helping Northampton to promotion last season.

However, an injury shortly after joining meant the youngster was restricted to just two appearances. And, as a result, he had gone back to The Hawthorns for treatment on the issue and for further assessments.

There is good news on that front now though, as reporter Steve Madeley revealed how Appleton has confirmed that Morton will be returning to Lincoln to play a part for the remainder of the season.

Due to the nature of his injury, the update also adds that Morton isn’t expected to be available to play for another month or so.

The forward will be linking up with the team currently top of League One, with the Imps boasting a three-point lead over the chasing pack.

The verdict

This injury was a real shame for Morton, because he was outstanding for Northampton last season, and West Brom fans will have wanted to monitor his progress closely at a higher level this season.

It was also a major setback for Lincoln, as Appleton would’ve had high hopes for the player, although other members of the squad have stepped up terrifically.

So, this positive update will please all connected to the League One leaders, and it’s another good player they can call on during the run-in.

