EFL club pushing to sign Crystal Palace defender

Northampton Town are keen on signing Crystal Palace defender Ryan Inniss on loan, according to a report from The Sun.

The 25-year-old is a product of the south London club’s academy system but has spent much of his career out on loan.

His most recent move saw him make 29 appearances for League Two side Newport County last season but it appears he may have offers from League One this term.

The Sun has reported that Northampton are keen on taking the centre-back on loan.

It is understood that Cobblers boss Keith Curle hopes to beat out rivals to the signing.

Inniss featured for Palace in their Carabao Cup defeat to Bournemouth included in the matchday squad for the Premier League tie against Manchester United but you’d question how many chances he will get in Roy Hodgson’s first team this term.

After losing captain Charlie Goode to Brentford in the summer, it appears the Cobbers are keen to bolster their options in central defence.

Northampton won promotion to League One via the play-offs last term and have made a solid start to life in the third tier – taking four points from three games.

The Verdict

This could be a great bit of business by the Cobblers, if they can get it done.

Inniss is a solid defender with great pedigree and if they can get this loan over the line cheaply then it would represent great value.

They’ve made an impressive start to life in League One but you feel adding a player of the 25-year-old’s quality would be a strong move, particularly after losing Goode this summer.