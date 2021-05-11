EFL club plotting yet another Ipswich Town transfer raid as new link emerges

Colchester United are lining up yet another Ipswich Town player this summer, with The Gazette reporting that the U’s are eyeing a move for veteran midfielder Alan Judge.

The Irishman is one of a quartet of players who have been told that they have no future at Portman Road in recent months and as a result he will be looking to find a new home for next season.

Colchester narrowly survived in League Two during the current campaign and are now said to be eyeing an approach for Judge who is set to be a free agent officially at the end of June when his current deal expires with the Tractor Boys.

Despite being set for release, Judge was heavily involved under both Paul Lambert and Paul Cook this term and featured in 38 games across all competitions for Ipswich.

An experienced player at Football League level, the 32-year-old previously took in lengthy spells with Brentford and Notts County before joining Town in January 2019.

He is now set to depart the League One club after making just south of 100 appearances during three seasons with the club.

The Verdict

This would be an interesting signing for Colchester as they would be acquiring a player who is moving towards the latter stages of his career.

I do however feel that Judge still has a lot to offer and given the time to bed in, he could make a real difference for the U’s at League Two level.

They really need to stabilise on and off the pitch after the campaign they’ve had and bringing in such an experienced player in Judge could go someway towards achieving that.

It does remain to be seen if he would be eager to drop down so low however, as he was a regular for Ipswich this term, which means he may still have a burning desire to prove that he can still cut it at League One level moving forwards.