EFL club plotting swoop for Nottingham Forest player

Blackpool are interested in making a loan move for Nottingham Forest right-back Jordan Gabriel, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Gabriel has only made one first team appearance at the City Ground so far, which came from the bench in a League Cup defeat at Arsenal last term,

He did get some valuable first-team experience out on loan with Scunthorpe United in League Two last season, and the 21-year-old could now be ready to make a move to League One next season to get more regular game time.

Blackpool are in need of adding to their defensive options as Neil Critchley looks to build a side which is capable of challenging for a top-six finish in League One, and the Tangerines’ manager could be the ideal sort of coach to get the best out of a player with Gabriel’s potential.

It is thought that Blackpool are keen to secure a temporary move for Gabriel, who could be allowed to leave the City Ground again next season to further his development.

Given that the Reds still have Matty Cash, Carl Jenkinson and Tendayi Darikwa on their books, it would be a challenge for him to get any minutes next season.

Blackpool. Want right back Jordan Gabriel from Forest on loan. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 30, 2020

The verdict

This would be a good addition for Blackpool and Gabriel is the sort of player that Critchley, with his background of developing young talen, could be able to get the best out of over a full season.

Given the financial situation around football at the moment these sort of loan additions are crucial to League One sides.

Gabriel has not had much first-team football as of yet in his career and now is the time for him to really start to develop his game with regular minutes elsewhere, and so Forest you would imagine would be keen for him to move somewhere like Blackpool for the season.

However, Forest still do not know yet whether they will be able to keep hold of Cash, which means they may need to find a replacement right-back for him before they could realistically allow Gabriel to make a temporary move away from the City Ground.