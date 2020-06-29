EFL club place £8m price tag on forward linked with West Brom, Leeds and Celtic

Peterborough United are reportedly holding out for a fee in the region of £8 million for striker Ivan Toney this summer with a string of sides, including Celtic, Rangers, West Bromwich Albion, and Leeds United, linked with in the 24-year-old.

Toney has been phenomenal since joining the Posh in 2018 – firing in 49 goals and providing 14 assists during his two seasons with the League One club.

Peterborough fell short of the play-offs following the curtailment of the season and with the 24-year-old’s contract set to expire next summer, it seems as though the club are set to cash in in the upcoming window.

The Posh’s director of football Barry Fry has revealed they have already rejected a £4 million offer for Toney, who has been linked with a move to Celtic, Rangers, West Brom, and Leeds United among others.

Yesterday, reputable journalist Alan Nixon revealed that Brighton are also in the running to sign the League One striker.

According to Football Insider, Peterborough are holding out for an initial fee of £5 million, which could rise to £8 million with add-ons.

It is understood that the interest of Celtic and Rangers will hinge on the futures of their first-choice forwards Odsonne Eduoard and Alfredo Morelos.

Toney began his career with Northampton Town before being snapped up by Newcastle United in 2015.

He featured just four times for the North East club and after a string of loan moves, joined Peteroborugh in 2018.

The Verdict

Toney has been one of, if not the most exciting EFL player outside the Championship over the past two seasons and it is no surprise that he is attracting a number of suitors.

An £8 million fee after add-ons isn’t huge and I think it could be a smart bit of business for clubs to snap him up at that price.

He’s shown just how exciting a striker he is at Peterborough and proven he can be prolific, so he deserves a chance at a higher level.

It’s going to be very interesting to see how this develops but an £8 million fee does seem reasonable.