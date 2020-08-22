EFL club place £15m price tag on Leeds United target

Bournemouth have reportedly placed a £15 million price tag on midfielder Lewis Cook with Leeds United set to try and bring him back to Elland Road.

The 23-year-old left the Whites to join Bournemouth for an initial fee of £6 million in July 2016 but with the two clubs swapping leagues ahead of next term, it has been reported that the Yorkshire club are keen to re-sign Cook.

Leeds were promoted to the Premier League last season, while the Cherries were relegated back down into the Championship.

There has been plenty of interest in some of Bournemouth’s players, with Nathan Ake and Aaron Ramsdale already departing, and it seems that the South Coast club are keen to ensure they get a good deal on any other exits.

According to Football Insider, with Leeds consider a move for the midfielder, the Cherries have placed a £15 million asking price on Cook.

The report claims that they’re aware of the Whites’ desire to bring the 23-year-old back to his boyhood club and are prepared to be strong in negotiations and hold out for their asking price.

Cook is a product of the Leeds academy and made 85 appearances for the Yorkshire club before leaving the club.

The Verdict

Given the amount of interest in their players after dropping back into the Championship, you feel Bournemouth fans will love to hear that their club are set to be strong to ensure they get the right fee if Cook leaves.

With Leeds set to return to the Premier League, they do need some reinforcements in midfield and the 23-year-old clearly has history at Elland Road.

Is this the right deal for £15 million? I’m not so sure. I’d be looking for a bit more experience because they do already have Jamie Shackleton in the squad.