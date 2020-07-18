EFL club outline demands as Crystal Palace consider summer move for 21-y/o

Ipswich Town have placed a £4m price tag on Flynn Downes as Crystal Palace weigh up a move for the midfielder.

The 21-year-old was a rare positive in an otherwise forgettable campaign for the Tractor Boys, impressing with his ability on the ball and overall play for Paul Lambert’s side.

And, such form caught the eye, with The Athletic revealing that Roy Hodgson’s side have targeted Downes as they look to bring in younger players this summer.

Whilst the Suffolk outfit would be reluctant to lose the talented player, the report states that a £4m fee could be enough to do a deal.

With Ipswich set for another year in the third-tier, they could find it tough to resist that sort of money and Lambert would hope that he would be given a percentage of the funds to reinvest to improve the team.

This could be the start of a very busy summer at Portman Road as the Scotsman looks to build a squad that is capable of competing for promotion after their worrying collapse this season.

The verdict

The harsh reality is that Ipswich fans will know they are unlikely to keep Downes as he is clearly a very good player and he has the potential to thrive at a higher level.

So, it’s down to the club to get the best fee possible and if they do hold out for £4m you would say it’s a decent deal all round.

Then, it’s about identifying replacements as there needs to be plenty of incomings at the club in the coming months if finances allow.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.