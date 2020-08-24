EFL club out of running to sign Liverpool attacker

Portsmouth currently have no intention of pursuing a move for Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn this summer transfer window, as per the Portsmouth News.

The young attacker broke onto the scene a few years ago as he scored in Liverpool’s League Cup win over Leeds United, becoming their youngest professional goal-scorer in doing so.

However, he’s not yet managed to force his way into the side and loan spells have ensued, with him playing for Oxford United last season as they made the play-off final.

He’s back on Merseyside at the moment, though, and will be weighing up his next steps as, despite only being 20, he’ll still be keen to try and get his career on a steady footing and realise where it might be heading.

Portsmouth, though, currently seems unlikely to be his next club with the report suggesting that, as things stand, they hold no interest in doing a deal.

The Verdict

Woodburn is a talented footballer and it should be remembered that he is still very young, even if he has been around for a few years already.

His next move needs to be one that helps him along in his progression, then, and Portsmouth could have perhaps been good given they’re set to challenge for promotion once more.

Right now, though, that seems off of the cards.