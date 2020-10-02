EFL club open to £20m exit for Fulham and Leeds target

Fulham have joined the race for Norwich City playmaker Todd Cantwell and the Canaries are open to letting him leave for £20 million, according to The Athletic.

The 22-year-old turned heads with his performances in the Premier League last term – scoring seven goals and providing two assists – and was one of Norwich’s bright sparks despite relegation.

With the Canaries back in the Championship this term, it appears a number of top-flight clubs are considering swooping for Cantwell.

Recent reports have indicated that Leeds United are keen and made a £15 million bid, while The Athletic has suggested that fellow Premier League new boys Fulham are also interested.

The report claims that the west London club have expressed an interest in the attacking midfielder and that Norwich would be open to letting him go for £20 million.

Jamal Lewis is the only significant departure from Carrow Road since their relegation but it appears there could be a few more before the transfer window closes, with the Canaries reportedly accepting a bid for Ben Godfrey from Everton.

The Verdict

After some standout performances in what was ultimately a disappointing campaign for the Norfolk club, it always seemed likely that some of their players would be snapped up this summer.

So far, they’ve managed to keep their squad together well but it seems that there could be a few high-profile departures in the final few days of the window.

Cantwell has shown he isn’t out of place in the Premier League so the interest is no surprise.

From a Norwich standpoint, given the financial pressure of the current situation, it’s understandable that they’re are happy to cash in – particularly as Daniel Farke already has a pretty strong squad available him.