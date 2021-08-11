EFL Club make move for League One player previously linked with Blackburn, Sunderland and Ipswich

An unnamed Championship club have made a bid to sign Crewe Aexandra attacker Owen Dale, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Dale enjoyed an impressive campaign for Crewe in League One last season, scoring 11 goals and providing two assists in 43 league appearances for the Railwaymen.

That seemingly attracted plenty of attention in the 22-year-old, with Championship duo Blackburn and Preston, as well as League One pair Sunderland and Ipswich linked with Dale earlier this year.

Now it seems as though interest in Dale is growing, with the attacker now seemingly the subject of offers for his services.

According to this latest update, an as yet unnamed Championship have made an official offer to Crewe for the signing of Dale, thought to be worth in the region of £500,000.

It is thought that the attacker is keen on a move to the second-tier, and is hopeful that Crewe will not stop him from the making the move.

Can you get 100% on this quiz about some of Crewe's biggest ever moments?

1 of 20 In what year did Crewe become a founder member of the Football League second division? 1892 1902 1912 1922

As things stand, there is just a year remaining on Dale’s contract with Crewe, meaning this could be the club’s last chance to receive a fee for the attacker.

The Verdict

It is probably no huge surprise to see this interest emerging in Dale.

The attacker enjoyed an impressive season for Crewe last season, showing he is more than capable in League One, meaning he could be a useful option in the Championship.

At the age of 22 as well, Dale still has plenty of time in his career to improve further, meaning he could be a big asset for a club going forward, so it makes sense for Championship sides such as the one who has made this offer to look to try and sign him now.

Given his contract situation at Crewe, and the fact that his desire to play in the Championship means he may be unlikely to sign a new deal with the club, you also feel it could make sense for the Railwaymen to accept this offer, then they can at least receive some sort of fee for the 22-year-old.