EFL club make contact with Tottenham regarding transfer move for 23-year-old

Bournemouth have opened talks with Tottenham as they look to sign Cameron Carter-Vickers on a permanent basis.

🍒 TRANSFER NEWS: I can report that #AFCB have made contact with @SpursOfficial about signing defender @cameroncv2 on a permanent basis. CCV’s loan spell from Spurs has expired. #USMNT #THFC pic.twitter.com/UJFA7MlEWL — Kris Temple (@kristemple) May 24, 2021

The American international joined the Cherries on loan for the season, and although injury restricted the impact he could make initially, he ended the campaign as a key player for the club.

Unfortunately for him, he didn’t get the dream end he wanted, as Brentford overcame Bournemouth in the play-offs over the weekend.

Nevertheless, a return to the Vitality Stadium could be on the cards, with reporter Kris Temple revealing that the Cherries have made contact with Spurs over a potential deal.

However, that doesn’t mean that a move will be straightforward, as it had been claimed that Newcastle are keeping tabs on the 23-year-old following his impressive displays in the Championship.

A switch from Spurs does seem inevitable though, with Carter-Vickers way down the pecking order at the London club.

This is sure to be one of many transfer dealings that Bournemouth are involved in as they prepare for another year outside of the top-flight.

What club do these 21 former AFC Bournemouth players ply their trade at now?

1 of 21 Dan Gosling Watford Reading Newcastle Middlesbrough

The verdict

This is very good news for Bournemouth fans because Carter-Vickers was excellent for them during the run-in and he has a lot of quality for this level.

Of course, the major problem is going to be the rival interest in the player. His form has attracted attention and if a Premier League offer comes in, it will be hard for Carter-Vickers to resist.

But, if he wants regular football then Bournemouth have a chance, so it will be intriguing to see how this plays out.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.