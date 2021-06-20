EFL club lining up transfer move for Man United man

Mansfield Town are said to be eyeing a loan move for Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop this summer, according to football journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter.

The 21-year-old spent the duration of the season just gone in the club’s under-23 side and was afforded three appearances along the way for the Red Devils.

Bishop originally moved to Old Trafford from Southend United back in January of last year and could now be set for a loan move to Field Mill in order to get more experience under his belt.

Mansfield. Keen to snap up keeper Nathan Bishop from Man U. Experienced at Southend last season. Second season on loan on cards for him. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 20, 2021

Despite being young for a goalkeeper, Bishop does have a wealth of experience at Football League level to his name already, and featured for Southend on 39 occasions before getting his big move to Manchester.

The player is currently under contract with the top flight outfit until the summer of 2023 and is viewed as a great prospect for the future.

The Verdict

Mansfield would be bringing in a player who has a wealth of potential and they could benefit heavily from securing the signing of the highly thought of youngster.

He would probably slot in as their number one choice between the sticks and he has already proven that he can hack it in the lower levels of the EFL.

It would do Bishop’s confidence the world of good if he can get some much needed first team minutes under his belt and most importantly it would improve the quality of player that the Stags have at their disposal.

I also expect this to be a move that Man United would favour, as it will allow the 21-year-old to play some senior football, rather than playing in the largely uncompetitive surroundings of the Premier League 2 division, which leaves a lot to be desired for the youngsters who compete at that level of the game.