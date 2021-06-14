EFL club lining up summer transfer move for outgoing QPR attacker

Leyton Orient are said to be interested in signing outgoing Queens Park Rangers winger Paul Smyth this summer, according to a report by the Newham Recorder.

The 23-year-old Northern Irishman is set to depart the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium this summer after it was announced that he would be getting released.

Smyth spent the majority of the season just gone out on loan at both Charlton Athletic and Accrington Stanley respectively in a bid to get more regular game time under his belt.

He is now set to leave the West London club after making just 23 appearances during a four year stay in the capital after signing for the Loftus Road outfit back in the summer of 2017 from Linfield.

It now appears that Orient are keen on keeping the attacker in English football, with Kenny Jackett looking to add to his existing squad at Brisbane Road.

Smyth scored four goals and assisted three during his two loan spells last season.

The Verdict

The Northern Irishman arguably didn’t get a fair crack during his time with the R’s and will probably feel a bit hard done by after being told that he will be getting released.

He is more than good enough to be playing at League One level at least and I think a move to Orient would only take place if he is given assurances that the club will be competing for promotion under the stewardship of Jackett.

He’d add a great level of threat in the final third either from a wide or central position and is at an age where he will still improve as he moves forward in his career.

This would be a great coup for a club of Orient’s size and it would also underline the ability that Jackett has to attract players who could arguably play higher up the EFL.