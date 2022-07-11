EFL club lining up move for player who recently left Norwich City

Colchester United are lining up a potential move for Aston Oxborough, as reported by Alan Nixon via his Patreon.

The League Two side are looking for ways to improve their squad ahead of the next campaign, with the side managing only a 15th place finish in the division last time out.

They’ll want to be at least in the top half of the table next term – and signing a player like Oxborough could help them.

Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Colchester United players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 26 1. Kemal Izzet More Less

The 24-year-old is on the hunt for a new club after being let go by Norwich this summer. He left the side without ever having made a league appearance for the Canaries but he did feature heavily for their reserve team.

Eventually, he was given a chance to play some more competitive action with Barnet in the National League and played 22 times as the club finished in 18th last season. Now, he could be given the chance to test himself a league higher in the fourth tier with Colchester as they look to add to their goalkeeping department.

He’s also played with Wealdstone – and has even had some gametime for his country, featuring four times for the England Under-17 team.

He does have some experience then and could relish the chance to get more regular football with Colchester if given the chance. With the report stating that the League Two outfit could end up losing an option in goal too, it could be one in and one out for the club in regards to their shot-stoppers this summer.

The Verdict

Aston Oxborough might not get the pulses racing in terms of his signing right away but it could be a solid bit of business by Colchester in the long run.

He doesn’t have much experience which is the main worry, having never played in League Two and having only managed 22 games in the National League for Barnet too. He couldn’t get any action for Norwich and it means he is somewhat of an unknown quantity in the fourth tier.

Considering his age though, the player could end up paying off in the long run. He could develop into a decent option in goal if given the chance to thrive and if he is allowed to feature often for Colchester if he joins the side, it could get the best out of him.

If they are going to lose a goalkeeper too, then they will need an option to come in as a replacement – and on a free transfer, they could do a lot worse than the former Norwich man.