EFL club lining up move for Cardiff City man

Swindon Town are interested in signing Cardiff City goalkeeper Joe Day, according to Alan Nixon.

Cardiff boss Neil Harris has already admitted that Day is likely to leave the club this month, after falling down the pecking order in South Wales.

The 30-year-old joined the club last season, making only two appearances before being sent out on loan to AFC Wimbledon in League One.

Day hasn’t made a single appearance under Harris this season with Alex Smithies and Dillon Phillips ahead of him in the pecking order.

According to Alan Nixon, Swindon Town are now taking an interest in the goalkeeper, as John Sheridan looks to bolster his options in-between the sticks.

Swindon’s current number one, Matej Kovar, is on loan from Manchester United, and the club are seemingly looking to cover their backs by bringing in Day from Cardiff.

The Verdict

This is a good move for both parties.

Day isn’t going to get a kick under Harris whilst Smithies and Phillips are at the club, so it makes sense to free up wages ahead of a big month for the Bluebirds.

Day was excellent for Newport County, but he’s 30 now and needs to be playing regularly at this stage of his career.

He did well in League One last season, and a move to a big club like Swindon could be good for him going forward.