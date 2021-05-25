EFL club knock back Leeds United transfer proposal

Peterborough United Director of Football, Barry Fry, has revealed that the club have rejected the chance to sign Alfie McCalmont from Leeds United.

Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League and subsequent success in the top-flight has opened the door for young players to exit, with McCalmont one of those.

He spent last season on loan with Oldham Athletic in League Two, but it appears that Leeds had earmarked Posh as the next suitable destination for the Northern Ireland international.

Fry claims to the Peterborough Telegraph that Leeds offered them the chance to sign McCalmont with an unnamed player going in the opposite direction to Elland Road. That, though, was rejected by those at London Road.

He revealed: “Leeds offered to swap the player for one of ours and we turned it down flat.”

McCalmont, 21, has had limited opportunities at Elland Road in the past, but as mentioned, he’s had success at Oldham in the last 12 months.

The midfielder made 35 appearances in League Two, scoring eight goals and registering five assists, whilst he also notched two goals in the Football League Trophy during his season long loan with the Latics.

Peterborough, meanwhile, won promotion into the Championship under Darren Ferguson, finishing runners-up to Hull City in League One.

The Verdict

This is interesting, as you can imagine that McCalmont might have been a player that could have been of use to Posh in the Championship.

The midfielder’s terrific form in League Two won’t have gone unnoticed, with McCalmont looking like he was ready for a step up in level.

You can only imagine that the reason for Peterborough knocking back the proposal from Leeds is because the Whites were chasing a player that the club don’t want to lose this summer.

That’s a possibility and it’ll be interesting to see what else develops on the back of this story over the summer.

Thoughts? Let us know!