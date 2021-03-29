EFL club keen to sign Sunderland player on permanent deal

MK Dons are eager to bolster their squad for next season and look set to turn their attention towards making Will Grigg’s loan move from Sunderland a permanent deal.

Grigg rose to fame during his time at MK Dons in 2015 and that earned him at big move to Wigan Athletic where he continued finding the back of the net for fun.

However, since 2018, Grigg has scored just 12 league goals in 61 appearances.

His poor form has seen his current club Sunderland loan him out to MK Dons where he really rose to prominence many moons ago.

Since joining in January, the Northern Ireland international has scored three goals in his 12 appearances which has seen the side win their last four games.

His parent club Sunderland look set for promotion and with Charlie Wyke leading the line in superb fashion with 22 goals to his name this season, it seems that Grigg may be surplus to requirements at the Stadium of Light.

However, a lifeline might be on the way for Grigg with Dons manager Russell Martin revealing to MKCitizen that he would love to keep hold of the striker.

Martin said: “He’s one we’d love with us long term.

“Griggy was brilliant and deserved a goal (against Doncaster). His link-up was fantastic, the way he brought others into the game, the way he pressed and made it predictable for the rest of our team – he’s a real team player and a really clever player. I was really impressed with him today”, Martin told MKCitizen.

The Verdict

Grigg still has a lot to give at this level, you don’t get 13 international caps without having a little bit about you, not only that but he’s also scored goals on the international scene.

The striker also has an abundance of experience to his name in the lower leagues and could provide MK Dons with not only a bag full of goals but also provide some nous on how to help them look towards promotion next season.