EFL club issue transfer warning amid Leeds, Aston Villa and Arsenal interest

Brentford have no interest in selling Rico Henry and David Raya this summer transfer window with a number of Premier League clubs looming over the pair right now.

The Bees have already seen Ollie Watkins leave for Aston Villa for big money and a number of other stars have been linked away in this transfer window.

Indeed, Raya and Henry are two of those men but it appears as though Brentford are going to try and keep hold of them, though Said Benrahma could well leave the club.

Lyall Thomas revealed on Twitter:

#Brentfordfc are warning clubs off likes of David Raya and Rico Henry. #Bees have no interest in selling. Only Benrahma could go w/ anticipated bid from #CrystalPalace #cpfc https://t.co/OzHTtF6aQx — Lyall Thomas (@SkySportsLyall) September 15, 2020

The Verdict

Raya was linked with Arsenal by Teamtalk whilst The Sun has claimed recently that Leeds United and Aston Villa are interested in Rico Henry so this is a warning to both of them.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, will be pleased to see they could well be able to prise away Benrahma with him yet to really feature for the Bees since the new season got underway.

Of course, when Brentford lost in the play-off final back in August it was always going to be the case that key players were going to get linked away and then move but they have done a decent job of keeping hold of most of their stars and are clearly looking to keep that up.