EFL club intesify efforts to beat Celtic in transfer race ahead of winter deadline

Bournemouth are trying to beat Celtic in the race for in-demand Preston North End midfielder Ben Pearson and have intensified their efforts over the last few days, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 26-year-old’s Preston contract is set to expire in the summer and after he rejected the new deal offered to him, the Deepdale club are now believed to be keen to cash in on him this month.

Pearson is now able to sign a pre-contract with foreign clubs and Celtic are reportedly one of the sides keen but it seems they face competition.

Nixon has reported that the midfielder has multiple offers concerning his future, while it is understood that Bournemouth are trying to negotiate a deal.

The Cherries are thought to have come on stronger in their efforts to sign the Preston man over the last few days.

West Bromwich Albion and Brentford have also been touted with an interest in the midfielder this month, they may make a move if they feel a cut-price deal can be agreed in the last few days of the window.

Pearson has already told Preston boss Alex Neil that he won’t be at the club next season and has not been included in a matchday squad since early December.

The 26-year-old joined the Deepdale club from Manchester United in 2016 and has gone on to make 165 appearances for the Lilywhites in total.

The Verdict

You feel as if we’re hearding toward Pearson leaving Preston just before the end of the current window, which would seem to make sense for all parties.

Celtic may have been hoping to sign the midfielder on a pre-contract but given Bournemouth’s strong interest over the last few days and with the Lilywhites keen to cash in, it may take a permanent offer to ensure he moves north of the border.

That’s good news for Preston, who would lose him for nothing if he signs a pre-contract and leaves in the summer.

A late-window bidding war is perfect for them.